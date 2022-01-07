Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.29 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 641,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $18.03 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.