Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 641,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 282,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 837,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 87,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $18.03 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

