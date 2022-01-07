Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Leidos worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $90.97 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

