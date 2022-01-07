Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $60.11.

