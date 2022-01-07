Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,538,230 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $29,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.49 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.