Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 402,477 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of AMC Entertainment worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

