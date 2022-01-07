Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in agilon health were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156 in the last ninety days.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.