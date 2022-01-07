Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,870 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.88 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.