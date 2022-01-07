Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 917,304 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $30,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TELUS by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.