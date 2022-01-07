Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,590 ($21.43) to GBX 1,650 ($22.23) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.92) to GBX 1,381 ($18.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.93) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.67) to GBX 1,315 ($17.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637 ($22.06).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.58) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.20). The company has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.89.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

