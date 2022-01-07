Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,590 ($21.43) to GBX 1,650 ($22.23) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.92) to GBX 1,381 ($18.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.93) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.67) to GBX 1,315 ($17.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637 ($22.06).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.58) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.20). The company has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.89.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.