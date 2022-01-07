Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $175.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

