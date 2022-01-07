Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DBOEY remained flat at $$16.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 54,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $17.83.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
