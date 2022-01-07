Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBOEY remained flat at $$16.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 54,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBOEY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

