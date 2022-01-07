Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.30 ($7.16) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.08 ($8.04) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

