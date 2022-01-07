DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $69,918.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

