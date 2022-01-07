Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $122.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.78.

FANG stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

