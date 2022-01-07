Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,000 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the November 30th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

