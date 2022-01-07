Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,000 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the November 30th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.