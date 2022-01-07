Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 435,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 2,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

