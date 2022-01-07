Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.78

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $7.41. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 8,671,594 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

