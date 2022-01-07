Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Discovery by 55.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Discovery by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Discovery by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

