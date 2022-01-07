DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $468,219.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006449 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

