Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.61 billion and approximately $973.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00319821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

