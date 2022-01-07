Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings per share of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.04. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.