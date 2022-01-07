DomRaider (DRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $829,022.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.