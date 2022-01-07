DoorDash, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.68.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $137.28 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $818,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,637,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,685,264. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.