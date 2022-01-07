DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of DoorDash worth $169,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,637,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,685,264. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.