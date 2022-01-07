Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,028,355 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

