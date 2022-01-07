Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $187.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average is $248.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.