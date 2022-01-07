Duality Advisers LP Acquires 990 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

HTGC stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

