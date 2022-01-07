Duality Advisers LP Has $903,000 Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

