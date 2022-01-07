Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 10,426 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $308,243. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

