Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 12,112 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.