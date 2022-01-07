Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 148 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

