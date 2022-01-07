Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,864 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of -161.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

