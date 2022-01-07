Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

IVW opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

