Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $719,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $336.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

