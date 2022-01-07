Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $946,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR opened at $227.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.