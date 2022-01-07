Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $360,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

