Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 12,795 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 129,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.