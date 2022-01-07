Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.