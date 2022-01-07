Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of DCT stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.94. 44,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -1.04.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

