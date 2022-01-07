Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 164,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,052 shares.The stock last traded at $62.80 and had previously closed at $63.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.