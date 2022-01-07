Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

