Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period.
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.
Cambium Networks Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.