Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,724 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

