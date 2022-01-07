Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

