Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
NiSource Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
