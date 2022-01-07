Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,695 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $127.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.