Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 342 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

