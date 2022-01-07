Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 457 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.