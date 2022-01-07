Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

