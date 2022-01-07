Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $233.50 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $918.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 192.11, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

