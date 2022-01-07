Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of DT opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

